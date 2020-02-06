Meek Mill appears ready to shift back to album mode and is teasing a new release, “Believe,” which will feature Justin Timberlake.

Getting back to “motivational purposes only” the leader of the Dreamchasers released a trailer for both the song and the video on Instagram.

The release seems to not only be a set up for a big 2020 for Meek, but also JT. Last year he detailed working with Justin Timberlake but also teased collaborating with Lizzo.

You can see the teaser below and keep your eyes sharp because with no date announced it can arrive any minute.