According to the autopsy and toxicology report obtained by TMZ, Nick Gordon overdosed on heroin.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-boyfriend was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest. He died seven hours after he was hospitalized. In addition to heroin, there was Narcan found in his system which is used to counteract an overdose.

The tabloid previously reported that there was black fluid coming out of Gordon’s mouth, which supports the reports that he OD.

Nick Gordon’s 911 call came in as a “cardiac respiratory.” Nick’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., shared the news by writing, “GOD WHY DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS,” and adding, “All I can do is cry.”

As you may or may not know, Nick was blamed for the death of Bobbi Kristina in 2015. He was never charged although he was found legally liable after years of investigation.