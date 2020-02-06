What better way to say I Love You than Red Lobster’s warm, buttery cheddar biscuits?

The fast food restaurant is celebrating the holiday by launching their limited time heart-shaped boxes filled with their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Instead of the traditional “Be Mine” line, the box reads “You’re my lobster.” This will be an enjoyable pun for Friends fans.

On February 10, food lovers can order a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits to go from the Red Lobster website. Orders can be picked up at your local restaurant or delivered to your “cheddar bae’s” door.

The custom, heart-shaped boxes will be available as an add-on to the order for an additional $1.

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.’”