Andre Iguodala wanted no parts of being a Memphis Grizzlies. Not only did he get his wish, now he is heading to south beach.

Iguodala is being traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Heat, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday. Justise Winslow is going from Miami to Memphis as part of the trade.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The shocking part of the situation is that Woj says Iguodala has agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Heat.

Pat Riley is at it again. The Heat have become the surprise team of the season. Currently, the Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-15 record. Iguodala paired with Jimmy Butler is going to make Miami’s defense much tougher.

Some might question how much Iguodala has left in his tank? Iguodala had career-lows in points per game (5.7) and minutes per game (23.2) last season with Golden State. In Miami, his role wouldn’t be that of a scorer or facilitator. The Heat will likely rely on Iguodala’s championship pedigree to help mentor the rest of the young roster for a serious playoff push.