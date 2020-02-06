Today the Golden State Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The much-speculated trade includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round draft pick and a second-round pick.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors will also send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves.

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Since he was acquired from Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant deal last July, Russell is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game in his first season in Golden State. At 23, he has three years left on a $117 million max contract.

Clarification: Minnesota's second-round pick going to Golden State is in 2021 — not 2022. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Wiggins has spent his entire six-year career in Minnesota. He was the first overall pick of the Cavaliers in 2014 but was part of a blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland.

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The 24-year-old is in the second year of a five-year, $14.8 million contract.