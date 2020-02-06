UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man of principles.

Guided by his Islamic faith, Nurmagomedov has never been one for the hype that comes with the fight business.

However, Nurmagomedov is now showing the world that he will put his money where his mouth is. Recently, a report came out from TMZ that Nurmagomedov was offered $100 million to fight Conor McGregor in Saudia Arabia.

Nurmagomedov held a press conference in his native Russia addressing the offer.

“Why do I need that kind of money?” he asked reporters (via MMA Junkie). “There are so many organizations. For example, there’s not only football for the blind, there’s sambo and other sports.

“Let (the UFC) give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But giving me $100 million for me to beat up that idiot again? I don’t think that’s rational.”

The McGregor Effect

A bus carrying Nurmagomedov was attacked by McGregor in the bowels of the Barclays Center during a media day for UFC 223 in April 2018.

After his win at UFC 229, he infamously jumped the Octagon fence and assaulted one of McGregor’s teammates. McGregor frequently utilized Islamophobic taunts towards Nurmagomedov and his wife during the promotion.

“Everyone saw what happened in the Octagon (against McGregor). I controlled the fight every step of the way,” he explained. “I did everything I wanted to him. He even gave up. How can we even discuss a rematch? We can only talk about continuing the festivities and making money. The question is, do I want that?”

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in the fourth round via submission in a dominant performance. His next opponent is a title defense against Tony Ferguson on April 18th in the Barclays Center at UFC 249.

“I have a fight on April 18 – a very serious fight,” he said. “For the past month and a half, I’ve been consistently training day and night. I’ve gotten myself in good shape to where I’m supposed to be 70 days before a fight. I feel great.

“What’ll happen after the fight, no one knows. I don’t worry about it,” Khabib continued. “That’s what (the UFC) want. I’m surprised that people even question me about a rematch. It seems that people want to continue the festivities after that fight.”