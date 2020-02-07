Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill sparked a lot of controversy following their heated back and forth on Twitter. In the midst of the back and forth, rapper 600Breezy allegedly sent a tweet, offering quite the assistance to Meek Mill. “Aye Meek for a small fee I kno some n*ggas that’ll make her a widow I’m just the messenger,” the tweet stated.

The feud began after Meek Mill double-tapped a photograph, ridiculing an outfit Kenneth Petty (Minaj’s Husband) was wearing in a picture on Instagram. From that point, Nicki posted an assortment of pictures with Meek in some of her least favorite looks, referring to the rapper as a clown. One of Minaj’s claims was that the Philidelphia rapper abuses women, including her. Meek has denied those claims stating, “For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album!” the tweet read. “No devils tricks.”

Shortly after, Breezy took to Instagram to tell fans that he has no control of his Twitter account. “Idk who tf that is,” the post stated with the shrugging shoulders emoji. Fans warned the rapper of possible questioning for his involvement and this was his response, “Y’all a*s the police b*tch it was Xbox’s and flat screen tv’s with cable in the prison I was in,” he said in a since-deleted tweet. “And real food, and women counselors and nurses and teachers with fat a*ses. I’ll be ight for 6 to 8 months f*ck you mean.”

Although the couple’s relationship has ended nearly 3 years ago, the two have a funny way of showing that they’re over each other.