National Geographic to Unveil Teaser of ‘GENIUS: ARETHA’ Starring Cynthia Erivo During the Oscars

National Geographic to Unveil Teaser of ‘GENIUS: ARETHA’ Starring Cynthia Erivo During the Oscars

National Geographic and Fox 21 Television Studios will release a first-look, national teaser promo for GENIUS: ARETHA during the Oscars this Sunday’s.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Aretha Franklin in the third season of the critically acclaimed global anthology series. Set to perform “Stand Up” live during Hollywood’s biggest night, Erivo is nominated in two categories: Actress in a Leading Role and Music (Original Song) for the film Harriet.

Ervio is joined by Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) as C.L. Franklin; David Cross (“Goliath,” “Arrested Development”) as Jerry Wexler; Malcolm Barrett (“Timeless,” “Preacher”) as Ted White; Pauletta Washington (“She’s Gotta Have It”) as Grandmother Rachel; Patrice Covington (Broadway’s “The Color Purple”) as Erma Franklin; Rebecca Naomi Jones (“The Big Sick”) as Carolyn Franklin; Steven Norfleet (“Watchmen”) as Cecil Franklin; Kimberly Hébert Gregory (“Vice Principals”) as Ruth Bowen; Omar J. Dorsey (“Queen Sugar”) as James Cleveland; Marque Richardson (“Dear White People”) as King Curtis; and introducing Shaian Jordan as Little Re.