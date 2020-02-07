NBA’s All-Star Weekend will take over the city of Chicago but the game will still have a worldwide impact. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the top 64 boys and girls from 34 countries and regions across the world to participate in the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp. The camp will be held throughout the weekend at Quest Multisport.
The high school age hoop stars of tomorrow form Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe will be coached by 2020 NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012), Davis Bertāns (Washington Wizards; Latvia), Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics; Senegal) and 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls; Finland; BWB Europe 2014; BWB Global 2015).
In addition to those players, WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman will join in coaching the global players. Chicago Bulls assistant coach Karen Stack Umlauf, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Vin Baker, Josh Longstaff, and Ben Sullivan, and Chicago Sky director of player development John Azzinaro will round out the list of BWB Global coaches.
Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches; Australia), Gersson Rosas (Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations; Colombia), Marin Sedlacek (Philadelphia 76ers international scout; Serbia) and Masai Ujiri (Toronto Raptors President; Nigeria) will be the camp directors. Windy City Bulls head athletic trainer Matt Comer will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer.
The full list and nation of players to participate are available below.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Country
|Melbourne
|Jade
|Australia
|Pollerd
|Olivia
|Australia
|Besselink
|Maggie
|Canada
|*Russell
|Merissah
|Canada
|*Cortes Espitia
|Naylee
|Colombia
|*Gonzalez Viveros
|Daniela
|Colombia
|Rimdal
|Alberte
|Denmark
|*Osama Hussein
|Yara
|Egypt
|Asi
|Anna Gret
|Estonia
|Aarnio
|Janette
|Finland
|Gueye
|Aminata
|France
|Kessler
|Serena
|France
|*Deodhar
|Siya
|India
|*Kaur
|Harsimran
|India
|Hayashi
|Maho
|Japan
|*Reyes
|Abril
|Mexico
|Kailahi-Fulu
|Jazzmyne
|New Zealand
|*Fredricks
|Chizaram Victory
|Nigeria
|*Carvalho
|Charlotte
|Senegal
|*Tal
|Aminata
|Senegal
|Dembele Traore
|Mama
|Spain
|Fraile Ruiz
|Paula
|Spain
|*Kirschembaum
|Camila
|Uruguay
|*Niski
|Florencia
|Uruguay
|Last Name
|First Name
|Country/Region
|Nganga
|Sadraque
|Angola
|Fernandez
|Juan
|Argentina
|Bayles
|Biwali
|Australia
|*Giddey
|Joshua
|Australia
|*Jones
|Blake
|Australia
|*Wigness
|Tamuri
|Australia
|*Cruz de Oliveira Cassia
|Augusto
|Brazil
|Bediako
|Charles
|Canada
|*Mathurin
|Bennedict
|Canada
|Primo
|Josh
|Canada
|*Prosper
|Olivier-Maxence
|Canada
|*Ngopot
|Jerry
|Central African Republic
|Inyaco
|Felipe
|Chile
|*Cui
|Yongxi
|China
|*Qu
|Honglin
|China
|Menalo
|Leo
|Croatia
|Perasovic
|Ivan
|Croatia
|Kuminga
|Jonathan
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Montero
|Jean
|Dominican Republic
|*Abdelaty Abdalatib
|Mohab Yasser
|Egypt
|Begarin
|Juhann
|France
|Diabate
|Moussa
|France
|Tchikou
|Alex
|France
*NBA Academy Prospect