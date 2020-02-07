Raptors’ Siakam, Bulls’ Markkanen and more to Coach International Prospects at Basketball Without Borders Global Camp

Raptors’ Siakam, Bulls’ Markkanen and more to Coach International Prospects at Basketball Without Borders Global Camp

NBA’s All-Star Weekend will take over the city of Chicago but the game will still have a worldwide impact. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the top 64 boys and girls from 34 countries and regions across the world to participate in the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp. The camp will be held throughout the weekend at Quest Multisport.

The high school age hoop stars of tomorrow form Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe will be coached by 2020 NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012), Davis Bertāns (Washington Wizards; Latvia), Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics; Senegal) and 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls; Finland; BWB Europe 2014; BWB Global 2015).

In addition to those players, WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman will join in coaching the global players. Chicago Bulls assistant coach Karen Stack Umlauf, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Vin Baker, Josh Longstaff, and Ben Sullivan, and Chicago Sky director of player development John Azzinaro will round out the list of BWB Global coaches.

Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches; Australia), Gersson Rosas (Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations; Colombia), Marin Sedlacek (Philadelphia 76ers international scout; Serbia) and Masai Ujiri (Toronto Raptors President; Nigeria) will be the camp directors. Windy City Bulls head athletic trainer Matt Comer will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer.

The full list and nation of players to participate are available below.

GIRLS ROSTER:

Last Name First Name Country Melbourne Jade Australia Pollerd Olivia Australia Besselink Maggie Canada *Russell Merissah Canada *Cortes Espitia Naylee Colombia *Gonzalez Viveros Daniela Colombia Rimdal Alberte Denmark *Osama Hussein Yara Egypt Asi Anna Gret Estonia Aarnio Janette Finland Gueye Aminata France Kessler Serena France *Deodhar Siya India *Kaur Harsimran India Hayashi Maho Japan *Reyes Abril Mexico Kailahi-Fulu Jazzmyne New Zealand *Fredricks Chizaram Victory Nigeria *Carvalho Charlotte Senegal *Tal Aminata Senegal Dembele Traore Mama Spain Fraile Ruiz Paula Spain *Kirschembaum Camila Uruguay *Niski Florencia Uruguay

BOYS ROSTER:

Last Name First Name Country/Region Nganga Sadraque Angola Fernandez Juan Argentina Bayles Biwali Australia *Giddey Joshua Australia *Jones Blake Australia *Wigness Tamuri Australia *Cruz de Oliveira Cassia Augusto Brazil Bediako Charles Canada *Mathurin Bennedict Canada Primo Josh Canada *Prosper Olivier-Maxence Canada *Ngopot Jerry Central African Republic Inyaco Felipe Chile *Cui Yongxi China *Qu Honglin China Menalo Leo Croatia Perasovic Ivan Croatia Kuminga Jonathan Democratic Republic of the Congo Montero Jean Dominican Republic *Abdelaty Abdalatib Mohab Yasser Egypt Begarin Juhann France Diabate Moussa France Tchikou Alex France

*NBA Academy Prospect