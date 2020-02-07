Gayle King is getting dragged from left to right for her recent interview with Lisa Leslie. She asked the WNBA star about Kobe Bryant’s legacy being tarnished because of his 2003 rape allegations and the Internet tore her to shreds.

Ari Lennox, 50 Cent and many more celebs called out the journalist but Snoop Dogg was the most vocal. “What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst, we the f–king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, don’t you hang out with Oprah?” Snoop said referencing Oprah’s bad reputation for targeting Black predators as well.

“Why you all attacking us, we your people. You ain’t coming after f–king Harvey Weinstein asking him dumb-ass questions. I get sick of you all,” but he didn’t stop there. “I wanna call you one … Funky, dog-haired bitch, how dare you try and tarnish my motherf–king homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf–ker. Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

Snoop’s rant definitely put the battery in Bill Cosby’s back who called out King in an Instagram post. “It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death,” the 82-year-old wrote. “Are these people that are in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

The best part of the post (beside the collage picture) was the hashtags. “#ThankYouSnoopDogg, #BetOnBlackLegacy, #StopTearingDownBlackMen, #EnoughIsEnough, #KobeLegacyLivesOn, #GiannaLegacyLivesOn, #MichaelJacksonLegacyLivesOn, and #BillCosbyFarFromFinished.”

King spoke out and slammed CBS for airing the clip “out-of-context” without her knowledge. “I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” King said in an Instagram video. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry.”