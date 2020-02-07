Karrine Steffans has been keeping a low-profile since retiring her “Superhead” persona in 2018.

She told The Jasmine Brand that she has been “Quietly mentoring women at The Gorgeous Girl’s Guide, as I have been since 2013. I’ve worked diligently to build it into a million-dollar membership based company that gives its members access to all the help and knowledge I can offer. I’m very proud of what we’ve done there. Simultaneously, I’m working as a literary agent and having such a fun time discovering new and worthwhile literary, film, and television talent. Basically, I’ve been enjoying life away from the Karrine Steffans pen name and persona, after officially retiring both in 2018.”

Now she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend of four years, Everette Taylor. She kept all other details about her pregnancy under wraps, but she did say she’s due in the Summer. She told the outlet that she’s “extremely happy and hopeful” to be a mother again and raise a child. “My main concern is having a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery. That being said, once Baby Taylor makes it Earth-side, I’m looking forward to falling in love, bonding with this perfect representation of our love, being ever-present, and writing lots of books about this incredible journey at such a significant time in my life.”

Congratulations to Karrine Steffans and her man, Everette.