Snoop Dogg’s Instagram rant, addressing Gayle King’s conversation with Lisa Leslie lifted some eyebrows. During an interview with a good friend of Kobe Bryant, King asked some questions regarding the late NBA player’s 2003 rape case.

Following this interview, a lot of viewers were disappointed with Gayle’s decision to bring up the case. One of which was Hip-Hop mogul, Snoop Dogg, who took to Instagram to address the interview.

“I swear to God we the worse,” Snoop says in the video shaking his head. “We expect more from you, Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why ya’ll attacking us? We’re your people.

“Is it ok if I call her one?” Snoop asks before proceeding to call the journalist out of her name. Snoop wasn’t done there, he then posted pictures of both Oprah and Gayle and continued to blame black women for putting down black men.

Following the video, Bill Cosby (or someone from his team) hit Instagram to chime in on the discussion.

While Cosby and many others were in agreeance with Uncle Snoop’s opinion, many others were at the opposite side of the spectrum. Marc Lamont Hill found Snoop’s approach to be misogynistic.

The word for today is “nuance.” You can have a critique of Gayle King —though folk should actually watch the whole interview— AND hold Snoop accountable for the misogynistic way he engaged her. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) February 6, 2020

Twitter users were in agreeance with what Hill had to say. “It’s flabbergasting how so many are co-signing on the misogynoir he spew at her simply because it validates their anger towards her. Nuance is definitely needed here. Smh,” once post said.

Since then, Gayle has released a video to Instagram blaming CBS for promoting the snippet of her asking about the rape case. She says that the interview was “taken out of context.”