A memorial service for Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in a January helicopter crash will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24th.

The date 2/24 could be viewed as symbolic as Bryant wore No. 24 during the latter part of his illustrious NBA career and his daughter Gianna wore No. 2 for her youth basketball teams.

Planning for the massive event is underway. Staples Center has previously hosted memorials for artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

No word to the time of the event as of yet. Considering that the Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to host the Memphis Grizzlies on the 24th. It would make the most sense to have the memorial in the morning. We will keep everyone updated as more details are released.