Nicki Minaj shared a snippet of her new single “Yikes” with fans on Monday. Some people didn’t take one of the lyrics in the sneak peek to lightly. The lyrics read, “All you b*tches Rosa Parks. Uh oh, get your a*s up.”

Amongst those who disliked the lyric was the late civil rights activists’ nephew, William McCauley Parks. “It was both heartbreaking and disrespectful that Nicki Minaj would have a lyric in a song that can be used negatively when mentioning someone who provided her the freedoms that she has today,” he told TMZ.

TMZ reports the rapper felt like the line was “bad timing” and that she didn’t mean to offend Rosa Park at all. In response, Nicki posted a picture of the headline and set the record straight by adding on her Instagram, “Never said this.” Had no clue anyone was mad. Don’t care. #Yikes.”

The hashtag puns at the title of the single that releases Friday, February 7th.