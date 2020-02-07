Oprah Winfrey has Gayle King’s back through thick and thin. So it’s no surprise that she came to her best friend’s defense following the Kobe Bryant controversy.

King was dragged on social media after CBS tweeted a clip of the journalist asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape charge. Kobe fans and many celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Ari Lennox, and 50 Cent slammed both King and Oprah for targeting Black sexual predators.

“She is not doing well,” the media mogul said as she held back tears on the show, Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “She is not doing well because she now has death threats and has to now travel with security. She is feeling very much attacked. Bill Cosby is…tweeting from jail.”

Oprah Winfrey tearfully reveals Gayle King is “not doing okay” amid Kobe Bryant controversy: “She has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/QUPGpRUEKg — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) February 7, 2020

“She’s not doing well and feels that she was put in a really terrible position,” Oprah continued. “In the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie. It was only because somebody at the network put up that clip. I can see how people would obviously be upset if you thought that Gayle was trying to just press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie.”

Oprah Winfrey assured that this too will pass, but revealed Gayle hasn’t slept in two days. “I was on the phone with her this morning,” Oprah admitted. “I was on the phone with her last night. I was on the phone with her the night before. I think you stand in the gap. You try and be there for your friends.”

Do you think the public went too hard on Gayle?