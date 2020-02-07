Gangsters from the cocaine-fueled 1980s are fading away.

Jhon Jairo Velásquez, also known as “Popeye,” died on February 6 at the National Institute of Cancer in Bogotá, Colombia, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) said in a statement.

#Popeye, Pablo Escobar’s most feared sicario, died of cancer today. Even after he was released from jail, he showed no remorse about his criminal life and instead showed unwavering love for “El Patrón”. — Robert Valencia (@rvalentwit) February 6, 2020

“Popeye” was known as one of Escobar’s most feared hitmen. He has confessed to killing over 300 people in Colombia during his time working for the legendary drug czar.

Velásquez had served 23 years in prison for drug trafficking before authorities released him in August 2014. He was arrested again in May 2018 and charged with extortion.

Portions of his life are throughout Netflix’s popular series, “Narcos”.