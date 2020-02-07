SOURCE SPORTS: Dana White Reveals Kobe Bryant Was An Investor in UFC, Will Be Honored at UFC 247

Kobe Bryant made a ton of money during his NBA career. What a lot of people didn’t know, he was very savvy as a businessman. Bryant was an early investor in the UFC

UFC President Dana White says the UFC will pay a tribute to Bryant on Saturday during the UFC 247 broadcast.

While talking with TMZ Sports, White acknowledge Bryant’s contributions towards the UFC and shared a little glimpse into the company’s future

“Kobe got distribution from the UFC the Wednesday before the incident,” White said. “He was so pumped up and so excited. He said what everybody always says — I wish I invested more.”

UFC 247 is headlined by a light heavyweight championship showdown between Jon Jones and undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. Also, in the co-main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian.

It’s great to see that the UFC is going to pay homage to Bryant. It’s another reminder of how much Bryant has transcended sports and was well into his mogul phase before his untimely death.