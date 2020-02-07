SOURCE SPORTS: Women Take Center Stage in New ‘THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED’

Tonight, THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED returns and puts the spotlight on women athletes.

The critically acclaimed and unscripted show by LeBron James and Maverick Carter allows professional athletes to have an unhinged conversation.

The latest episode is no different and features professional soccer player and trailblazing activist Megan Rapinoe. Also, WNBA superstar for the Seattle Storm and basketball operations associate for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets Sue Bird.

The Shop is a collaboration with HBO Sports that is presented periodically throughout the year. The conversation and debates with some of the biggest names in sports, culture, music, and entertainment provide in-depth insight.

The episode lineup also includes EGOT Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg, politician, lawyer, and author Stacey Abrams; Philadelphia Eagles star safety and social activist Malcolm Jenkins; and Peabody Award-winning actor Hasan Minhaj.

The show debuts 9:30pm-10:00pm ET/PT.