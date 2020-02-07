The North Face has really taken things up a notch. As we enter the spring 20′ season, the clothing brand introduces the second edition of its Seven Summits collection. The clothing line bridges the gap between streetwear culture and high-performance wear. Seven Summits is inspired by the brand’s history of expeditions that have taken its explorers to the highest summits on every continent and now crafted from recycled materials collected in the shadows of the most famous summit of them all, Mount Everest.

This season will feature, The North Face’s revolutionary breathable-waterproof technology, FUTURELIGHT™. FUTURELIGHT™ interchanges mountain exploration styles, turning them into city-ready silhouettes. The collection includes the 7SE FUTURELIGHT Jacket, 7SE FUTURELIGHT Pant and Him Lite Long Bill hat.

The North Face continues to make an effort to reduce waste, featuring its latest Bottle Source collection. Tees and hoodies made solely from plastic bottles that were pulled from the Himalayan foothills, helping to restore a part of the world from which the brand has always drawn inspiration. Prices range from $39-$349.

The collection will be available on Wednesday, February 12th, on TheNorthface.com, in The North Face stores, and select retailers.