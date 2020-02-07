Trav links up with Lil Durk for his first single of the new year, “Real N*gga Party.”

The EMPIRE signee proves he is a force to be reckoned with in the new video showcasing his versatility as an artist with bars about the real versus the fake. Durk opens up the No Future directed video assisting with his own style and flair.



Trav is slate to release full-length debut project, Nothing Happens Overnight—releasing February 28th, 2020 under the partnership between his own Money Bag Boyz label, Team Eighty Productions Inc., and EMPIRE.

Check out “Real N*gga Party” below: