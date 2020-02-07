A Showtime series centered around the First Ladies of the United States is on the way. The first season will focus on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Viola Davis is set to portray our forever FLOTUS in the hourlong drama. Davis expressed her gratitude for her new gig on Twitter, “Sooo proud!!! Honoring and elevating these powerful, worthy Queens with respect. Go #TeamJuVee!!!”

There is no word yet on a release date for the series but this sounds like a promising episode.

Viola Davis just wrapped up a six-year gig playing the iconic role of Analiese Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder. The series finale airs in May, and this will be one helluva follow-up role.