SOURCE SPORTS: Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Shows She Can Kick In MMA Training

Three weight class world champion, Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, stays ready.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been making her intentions to become a mixed martial arts fighter known.

Recently, she took to Instagram and showed off her newfound skillset of leg kicks and even leg kick defense.

Shields (10-0) has been a sparring partner for Bellator MMA Women’s Featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. She also frequently attends MMA events and has expressed an interest in adding the sport to her resume.

Last year, UFC President Dana White said he would not be against letting UFC double champ Amanda Nunes take on Claressa Shields in a boxing super fight.

Nunes is the current UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion in the UFC. After the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight, White said he is open to allowing his fighters to challenge boxing champions.

No word has been given on a timeline for Shields’ entrance into MMA.