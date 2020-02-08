EGOT winner John Legend has announced his Bigger Love Tour that will kick off in Dallas on August 12 and make a 25-city run across North America. Fans in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago and more can catch the award-winning singer.

The tour comes after the release of his newest song “Conversations In The Dark,” which hit #1 on the overall iTunes song chart and was featured on This Is Us.



Legend also recently won his 11th GRAMMY Award for “Higher” alongside DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle. The win was followed up by a performance of the song.



The Bigger Love Tour pre-sale tickets will go on-sale February 11-12 from 10am to 10pm local time. Local pre-sale then goes on-sale on February 13 from 10am to 10pm local time. Public on-sale starts on Valentine’s Day, February 14 at 10am local. Please visit www.JohnLegend.com to sign up for pre-sale access, further information and details.

Tour dates are available below.

Aug 12 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Aug 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

Aug 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Aug 19 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 21 Washington, DC Wolf Trap – Filene Center

Aug 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Aug 24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Aug 27 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

Aug 28 Lenox, MA Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed

Aug 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

Aug 31 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sep 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 03 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 05 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sep 06 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival

Sep 10 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 11 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sep 14 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

Sep 16 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

Sep 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Sep 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sep 20 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol – Ava Amphitheater

Sep 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Sep 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre