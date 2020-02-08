Before he passed away, Nipsey Hussle shared that he and Meek Mill were in the process of making a collab album. After Nip’s untimely death, Meek Mill has revealed that album will be kept under wraps.

“We working right now as we speak… We on album time right now. Next thing we going to put out musically is an album. … We’ve been cutting ideas and just getting in. We got a couple records that’s going to go off for the summer. It’s not hard at all we just got to lock in and get the records done” Nip stated in a March 2019 interview with Real 92.3 L.A.

On Friday, Feb 7, during a Q&A on Twitter, a fan had asked Meek “We still getting that Meek & Nip project?” Meek responded “We never finished it… it’s songs left but they for his family!”

We never finished it… it’s songs left but they for his family! https://t.co/vz4UY8SCG9 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 7, 2020

Meek confirmed with Charlemagne tha God in a December 2019 interview, that he and Nip had recorded multiple tracks for the project. According to Meek, the joint project was “20-30 percent done.” In an interview with GQ Magazine, Meek said that they had about 3 or 4 songs done for the project, but did not share when the album was set to release.

We hope a project releases, but if not, we hope that Meek drops some of the songs between him and the late and great Nipsey Hussle