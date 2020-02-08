Following their hit collaborative sneakers at ComplexCon Long Beach in 2019, Billionaire Boys Club is set to release the second iteration of the ZIG x BBCstyle,which features a unique sole built for athletic performance and an unmistakable Billionaire Boys Club favorite, moon surface print.

Highlighting the iconic BBC spaceman logo with a vector branded helmet, the silhouette is inspired by Pharrell’s fascination with outer space, an obsession that dates back to his first N.E.R.D. album, In Search Of.

The new silhouette arrives in a black/silver metallic colorway, retails for $160 and is now available on champssports.com and at the BBC ICECREAM NYC Flagship and on bbcicecrea.com.