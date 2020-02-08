Rich the Kid has spent the last year battling lawsuits. He was sued by his landlord for over 30k in overdue rent, he was sued again by his landlord for a Valentine’s Day prank gone wrong, and now he’s being sued by his management company for $3.5 million in back pay.

Representatives at Blueprint Artist Management stated that the “Plug Walk” rapper has shortchanged them and broken their contract, TMZ reports. The company claims that they are owed $3.5 million since a contract that was made in May 2017. The management company has continuously asked for their money, but Rich The Kid has refused to pay up.

This news comes fresh off his recent engagement to model Tori Brixx, whom he proposed to on December 26. Last March, the Atlanta native released The World Is Yours 2 and debuted at number 4 on Billboard’s top 200. In December, he revealed that he had left Interscope Records and signed a new deal with Republic Records.