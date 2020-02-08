Many people have applauded Snoop Dogg for his comments on Instagram, condemning Gayle King for a clip of her interview with Lisa Leslie on CBS regarding the late Kobe Bryant. In this interview, King spoke with Leslie about her friendship with Bryant and later broached a subject that many have stirred away from altogether: His sexual assault case of 2003.

As the two spoke Leslie answered with care and affection about her friend. She further said that she didn’t believe the allegations were true, never saw that in her friend and that the media should back off and let the family grieve.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper took to his social media and blasted King for asking the question, suggesting in very strong language that she was out of order by talking about him so soon after his death. He also went on to say that she and her best friend Oprah only want to tear Black men down. While he used a myriad of curse words, one cut deep.

Snoop Dogg said, “What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst. We the f—— worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f—— Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumb-a– questions. I get sick of y’all.”

Them he called King a “funky dog-head b—-” and told her to “back off, b—-, before we come get you.”

While rappers like Boosie BadAzz, 50 Cent, and DNA came at her, so did ballers like Reggie Bush and Matt Barnes, supermodel Naomi Campbell and even imprisoned comedian Bill Cosby came out in support, there have been people who thought it not robbery to stand up strongly to stop what appears to be cyberbullying.

One of those persons is as tough as nails, Susan Rice, National Security Advisor.

This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty. https://t.co/nUxcYCLS62 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) February 8, 2020

She said, “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

Now the question is… who is in that army?