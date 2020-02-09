It seems like J.Lo is unfazed by the criticism she and Shakira received after their SuperBowl halftime show.

Shortly after the performance, Ohio minister Dave Daubenmire stated that he was going to take legal action against the NFL claiming that the halftime show apparently “put me in the danger of hellfire.” He also claimed that it was a “strip club performance” and was “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Daubenmire wasn’t the only person of the night who found an issue with the halftime show, even though his claim might have been the most ridiculous. A debate began on social media between a small group of conservative Barbeque Becky’s and Permit Patty’s and people who enjoyed the performance over whether or not the halftime show was objectifying or empowering.

In an interview with Variety, J.Lo said in response to the backlash that “I think that’s honestly silliness… Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do. We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved.”

J.Lo also added “That small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in. The message of standing up for yourself, being a woman — that’s what I want to pass on to little girls — everything about you — be proud of it. I’m very proud of the performance that night.”