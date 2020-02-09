Let the drama begin.

If you thought that Nicki Minaj was outspoken before, just wait until Monday, February 10th at 3pm to hear exactly how “petty” Mrs. Petty will get.

In an announcement on social media, she shared when her controversial podcast will return to the airs near you.

#QueenRadio first episode of the decade tmrw @ 3pm EST‼️‼️‼️‼️. Keep #YikesOutNow in your tweets to win stuff 😛 pic.twitter.com/L9aDQL80dV — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 9, 2020

Minaj was in the news lately for using Rosa Parks’ name into a new rhyme called, “Yikes.” After the backlash, she contends that she was “bullied” into dropping the new song by others giving so much smoke around the line.

“I was playing a snippet for my crazy fans & they made me put it out,” she said. “They are bullies. I only had 1 verse done. The label bullied me too. I’ve been bullied.”