Police Precinct Gets Shot Up in the Bronx Causing #BlueLivesMatter to Trend

There seems to be an attack on police in the Boogie Down, launching the hashtag to trend #BlueLivesMatter.

According to the NYPost, a deranged gunman came into a Bronx police precinct and “emptied his clip,” hitting a ranking officer. Right before that, a pair of cops were “ambushed” and leaving one shot on in the chin.

Identified as Robert Williams, it is believed, that the gunner came into the police station — striking Lt. Jose Gautreaux in his arm— close to breakfast time (8 am).

After Gautreaux was shot, Williams was disarmed, placed in custody and “somehow” injured. He was taken to the hospital for unnamed injuries.

12 hours earlier, in an allegedly unprovoked attack, two cops were shot while resting in their patrol van on a community beat the prior evening.

It is not known if both shootings are related.