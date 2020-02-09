A high school principal in Washington has resigned for her insensitive comments on the death of Kobe Bryant.

Dr. Liza Sejkora, principal of a school in Camas, Washington, took to Facebook to comment on the death of the Los Angeles Laker, in a since-deleted post she writes “Not going to lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” She also added a shrug emoji.

According to Fox News, Sejkora was placed on administrative leave Tuesday following a backlash over her remarks.

She apologized for her post, which she called a “visceral response.”

“I made a really bad choice, posted something that was in bad taste, and that’s what I’d like to rebuild from,”

According to NBC News, Sejkora apologized for her comments and asked for the chance to “earn” the students’ trust back.

“I want to apologize for suggesting that a person’s death is deserved. “It was inappropriate and tasteless in education, we remind students to think before they post online, especially when feelings are inflamed. We also teach our students about context. My emotions and past experiences got the best of me in that moment. I’ve learned an important lesson and I hope that I can earn your trust back.”

In July 2003, Bryant was arrested for an alleged sexual assault compliment filed by a 19-year-old employee of a hotel he was staying at. Although Bryant admitted to a sexual encounter with the accuser, he maintained that it was consensual. The case was later dropped after Bryant’s accuser refused to testify in court and opt to file a civil suit and settle outside of court.

Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Jan 26, alongside his daughter Gianna Bryant 13, and seven others in Calabasas California.