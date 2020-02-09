WBC Featherweight World Champion Gary Russell Jr. successfully defended his title last night. The DMV native won a unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar live on SHOWTIME from the PPL Center in Allentown, PA.

Russell won by the scores of 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112.

“We put the work in every day in the gym,” said Russell post-fight. “I’m a perfectionist. We knew we had a very tough opponent and I knew he was going to bring his physical best. He had everything to gain and nothing to lose. We just focused and showed I’m one of the longest-reigning champions for a reason.”

Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) picked up his punch output in the second half of the fight but waited too long for Russell to come to him.

“It wasn’t my night,” said Nyambayar post-fight. “He was the better man tonight. I didn’t do my work the way I was supposed to. He is a great champion who fought a great fight. I made a mistake by waiting for him during the fight. I’d love the rematch if I can get it.”

The 31-year-old Russell is part of one of boxing’s premier fighting families as he is trained by his father Gary Sr. and brother Gary Allan.

Earlier in the night, Gary Jr. worked the corner for his younger brothers, unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne and undefeated bantamweight Antonio. Both posted convincing victories.

Russell, Jr. has held the WBC 126-pound crown since 2015. He has expressed an interest in moving up in weight to challenge Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

“If we have to move up in weight for these top fighters to feel like they have an advantage and take the fight, then we’ll do it.”