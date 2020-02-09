SOURCE SPORTS: Will Floyd Mayweather Rematch Conor McGregor? His IG Says ‘Yes’

Conor McGregor made his triumphant return to competition this year at UFC 246.

“The Notorious” made a statement with his win which took only 40 seconds in the first round over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

After the win, Floyd “Money” Mayweather went to Instagram to post a fight graphic of him rematching McGregor.

Mayweather is known to bait his potential opponents. Stirring the pot is his specialty and gauging fan interest is his passion. “Money May” understands the power of his 23 million Instagram followers.

Mayweather vs. McGregor 1 on August 26th, 2017 was made based on the fans requesting the fantasy matchup. As a result, Mayweather and McGregor began taunting each other to build momentum.

Because of this, the fight went on to become the second-highest-grossing pay-per-view fight in history.

Last year, Mayweather alerted the world that he was planning to come out of retirement.

As a result, fans have speculated whether he would rematch Manny Pacquiao. Their fight still stands as the highest-grossing pay-per-view fight in history.