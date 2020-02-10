Cipha Sounds Set to Go on Comedy Tour With Dave Chappelle

Radio DJ turned comedian Cipha Sounds announced on social media that he’ll be doing an overseas tour with the legendary Dave Chappelle.

The tour kicked off on Sunday in London where the duo will be until the 20th before heading to Amsterdam on the 22nd. The tour will wrap up in Paris on the 28th.

Cipha has been doing comedy for some years now, but Hip-Hop fans will remember him as one half of the Juan Ep podcast with Peter Rosenberg and also as a DJ at Hot 97.

Cipha Sounds parted ways with Hot 97 in 2015, months after legendary Radio Personality Angie Martinez decided to leave the station for Power 105.1.

Cipha claimed at the time that there was a lot of change happening at the station and that Hot was not “the same as it was” a similar sentiment that Martinez had in her 2016 memoir “My Voice.”