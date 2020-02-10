Drake Responds to Comments About Him Being Uncomfortable While Shooting a Video in Marcy Projects

A video of Drake shooting a music video in Marcy Projects surfaced over the weekend and the Internet had a field day with it.

The Toronto rapper appeared to be looking over his shoulder and critics said he looked “uncomfortable.” Drizzy clearly caught wind that he was being clowned online and responded that a group of undercover cops were nearby.

“That other clip under covers pulled up quick with the iphones out on my life,” Drake wrote under a video of him showing love to the people in Marcy. “I was tryna see what was going on…it was all Marcy love.”

It’s unclear what business Drake has in front of Marcy Projects but Rap Radar‘s Brian “B. Dot” Miller says he’s cooking up something “incredible.” “He sent me a record and it’s incredible,” Miller told Genius‘ Rob Markman. “It sounds like one of those time-stamp joints.”

Do you guys think this is the “incredible” song?