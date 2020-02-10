Hennessy and the National Basketball Association has announced a multiyear partnership that will make the liquor brand the Official Spirit of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball.

The “Never stop. Never settle” mantra of Hennessy will now match limits pushed by those in the NBA family. The partnership is Hennessy’s first partnership with a North American professional sports league.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the NBA, a forward-thinking league that embodies our ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ mantra,” said Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S. “There’s an energy pulsing through the NBA that compels it to evolve, to push the limits of its own potential. Our new collaborative journey is rooted in this joint passion and will explore the realms of legacy, culture and innovation.”

“Our partnership with Hennessy provides an exciting opportunity to reach and engage with a broader segment of basketball fans around the NBA’s marquee moments,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development. “As the iconic brand continues to expand its business in sports marketing, we look forward to creating elevated experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball.”

The partnership will kick off this weekend during NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago, where Hennessy will be the associate partner of the NBA Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles