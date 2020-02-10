Janet Jackson is set to release a new album, Black Diamond, with a supporting tour.

The announcement reveals the new album will come later this year and will be played in venues across Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before taking off for Europe.

“Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer!,” Jackson wrote to fans on Instagram before revealing the Black Diamond title.

“Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.” Janet Jackson

Jackson’s tour comes after a successful residency in 2019, which brought in $13 million.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13 on LiveNation.com. The full list of dates is available in Janet Jackson’s post below.