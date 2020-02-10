Lil Wayne’s Funeral LP became the New Orleans rapper’s fifth album to earn #1 on the Billboard 200. The 24 track LP sold 139,000 copies in its debut week which includes 134 million streams according to Forbes.

Wayne took over the top spot on Billboard which was owned by Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social which dropped to #2. Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered To and Russ’ Shake The Snow Globe took the 3 and 4 spot respectively.

The album comes after the 37-year-old dropped Tha Carter V in 2018 which fans were led to believe would be Wayne’s retirement album. The usually isolated rapper even promoted the new LP with interviews on Drink Champs and Rap Radar.

Weezy thanked the fans on Instagram for pushing his album to the #1 spot on Billboard.