Nicole Bus announced on Sunday that her Kairos Tour has been canceled. The singer posted on Instagram that new tour dates are on the horizon, but the current shows will not happen.

“I’m so sorry to say that the tour is canceled, new dates will follow asap,” the “Mr. Big Shot” singer said on social media. “We are working on something special. Thank you for your patience.”

The Roc Nation signed performer took off with her single “You” and hasn’t looked back earning an AMA award nomination for Best new R&B artist.

We’ll keep you updated on new tour dates.