Red Bull Dance Your Style is returning with a tour across the United States to put the best styles of street dance in a one-on-one competition.

The dance competition will bring the best hip-hop, popping, waacking, locking, krumping, house, and flexing dancers from across America in a platform to show their creativity in competition.

The audience will pick the winners from each qualifier to the National Finals Weekend in Washington D.C. from April 23-25. Wildcard dancers will hit the last chance qualifier competition before the National DC competition. That will include including popper and hip hop extraordinaire Angyil, hip-hop and jookin professional Sheopatra, popper and waacking

showstopper Lily, and a master across many styles, Lil O (hip hop, house, popping and locking).

Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifies will bein in New Orleans on March 13 at Republic NOLA. The competition will then move to Denver and Boston. The U.S. National Dance Your Style Finals will span a full weekend this year and include workshops, artist performances, and the last chance qualifier, with all of the action starting on Thursday, April 23rd – April 25th with events

taking place across D.C. at the Culture House, The Showroom, and Howard Theatre.

2020 RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE US SCHEDULE: