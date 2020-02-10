HER SOURCE: Washington Redskins Hire Black Woman as a Coaching Intern- Setting Her Up For Future Leadership

The sports world was all in a tizzy with the idea that the Washington Redskins hiring a Black woman, Jennifer King, as a full-time assistant coach.

Unfortunately, that would not be. Not a bad thing. And as someone’s Jamaican grandmother once said, “soon come.” Instead of the AC position, on Monday, the NFL franchise hired her as a coaching intern.

The Washington Redskins announced that they have named Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 10, 2020

According to the Associated Press, as a contracted coaching intern, she will be work with the offensive staff throughout the season and will directly assist running backs coach Randy Jordan. For an entire year, she will learn the ins and outs necessary for the team to shape up to Super Bowl ready.

But who is she?

King has worked at Dartmouth College as an offensive assistant coach. She is not new to the NFL and was an intern with the North Carolina Panthers. What do the Panthers and the Redskins have in common? Coach Ron Rivera! King also interned for Rivera during his tenure there.

Here is what Rivera had to say:

“Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff. Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to the Redskins.”