Ryan Garcia is a sensation.

Popular, pretty, and viral, Garcia (19-0) shows that it doesn’t take a strap around your waist to garner the world’s attention.

From the fast hands he displays on the cobra bag to his 16 KOs, Garcia is a force in boxing. However, is he the new face of the sport?

As the heir apparent to the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez throne, the Golden Boy Promotions fighter is being incubated. However, sans a world title, is his biggest accomplishment the 4.4 million followers on Instagram?

This Friday, the 21-year-old California pugilist takes on Francisco Fonseca, former title challenger from Costa Rica. The lightweight bout is Garcia’s chance to get one step closer to a world title shot and the juggernauts at the top.

Namely, one Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Check out the video given EXCLUSIVELY to THE SOURCE ahead of this weekend’s bout.