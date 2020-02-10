Bellator MMA announced the re-signing of two of its most dominant athletes: Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei MacFarlane.

Welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-7) and flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) have signed exclusive multi-year, multi-fight extensions.

“Both Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continue to prove they are two of the most dominant fighters on the Bellator roster,” said Bellator President Scott Coker.

Lima most recently defeated Rory MacDonald in the Welterweight World Grand Prix. The fight was the culmination of the Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson alignment that saw Lima win a one-million-dollar prize. Since making his Bellator debut in 2011, the Brazilian has earned 14 victories, including a trio of world titles and 10 finishes.

The inaugural Bellator flyweight champ Macfarlane made her pro debut in 2015 with a KO victory that went viral. She has since remained undefeated in her career. Born and raised in Honolulu, she recently launched “The Ilimanator Scholarship” for indigenous girls.