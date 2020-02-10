Ja Morant is making his case for NBA Rookie of the Year even stronger earning his professional triple-double on Sunday.

The Murray State alumni dropped 27 points grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. The Grizzlies also came out with the win 106-99.

27 points ⌛️

10 rebounds ⌛️

10 assists ⌛️



The best from @JaMorant's first career triple double 📽️ pic.twitter.com/hyli77W1sf — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 10, 2020

Morant current leads all rookies in points per game averaging 17, and assists per game with 7. If the playoffs started today, the 2019 #2 overall pick would claim the 8th seed in the Western Conference.

There weren’t many expectations for this season in Memphis despite getting a solid guard in Ja Morant on draft day, but Morant has taken this team above and beyond. Last night’s win put Memphis over their predicted Las Vegas win total for the season and we haven’t even passed All-Star Weekend.