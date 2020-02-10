The former “Baddest Man On The Planet “Iron” Mike Tyson has joined the promo train for the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury heavyweight rematch.

The fight blesses Las Vegas on February 22nd and the promotion is heating up.

The unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder is looking to erase his draw against undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury.

British heavyweight sensation, Anthony Joshua is a champion again, this fight can determine who will face him to become undisputed.

Mike Tyson became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world on June 27th, 1987. At 21-years-old he knocked out Michael Spinks in the first round at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

No one is better than Mike Tyson to sell one of the biggest heavyweight fights of all time.