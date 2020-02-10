Spike Lee rocked a custom suit to the 2020 Oscars that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The famed director donned an all-purple suit with gold trimming and Kobe’s No. 24 on both lapels and the back. Spike was wearing Kobe 9 Lows on the feet, which was a signature shoe in Bryant’s Nike collection.

The former NBA player was killed in a helicopter crash two weeks ago with his 13-year-old, Gianna, and seven other people.

Spike Lee is an NBA superfan and has a personal connection with Bryant after directing his 2009 documentary, Kobe Doin’ Work. The project highlighted how he prepared for a 2008 game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The moment was also sentimental because Kobe took home his first Oscar two years ago for his film, Dear Basketball. He was getting ready to live another chapter in his career as a creative storyteller, but unfortunately, that was cut short. RIP Kobe.