The last episode of Power has aired and we have seen the end of Ghost and the original story that we have all grown to love. But that is not the end of the world that Power exists in, Starz has revealed all of the series that will branch from the original.

The upcoming series are apart of the Power Universe and will begin with Power Book II: Ghost, which will star Michael Rainey Jr. returning as Tariq, alongside Natauri Naughton, Mary J. Blige and Method Man.

The additional shows that are being created include Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Influence will detail governor candidate Rashad Tate’s mission to become a large force in New York, Raising Kanan will be a 1990s prequel story of Kanan Stark and Force will be on Tommy’s trek to California but the struggle to cut away from New York City.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” Starz’s president and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, said when talking about the spinoff series. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own.”

Are you ready for more Power?