The Oscar Goes to Tariq and Tasha St. Patrick; ‘Power’ Finale had Several Leads Lying So Good to Set Up Ghost That They Should Receive Academy Awards

If you did not see the final episode of Power, the ending of the epic “Who Shot Ghost?” Season, then you did not see Jaime St. Patrick aka Ghost’s wife and son give award-winning acting performances when trying to set up others for the ultimate demise of the family’s patriarch.

Tariq, masterfully played by Michael Rainey, Jr., was sinister in his approach— crouching between overprotective teen son and criminal strategist— he continued to make the viewers hate this kid while at the same time being empathetic for his loss of his father to Angela Valdez and the tragic death of his sister, Reina. Oh, the tangled web we weave…

But who taught him the artful craft of weaving webs?

His momma, Tasha played by Naturi Naughton!

If we are suggesting that Tariq receives the Oscar (and we know Emmys are applicable but it is Oscar night) it would be for Best Actor for his role in this hood cinematic form of gangsta-porn, then his mother (who in the episode showed enough skin to be considered actual soft-porn) could get the Best Actress award for her skilled performance.

Season 6, Episode 15 entitled “Exactly How We Planned” might have ended on a surprising note, twisting everyone’s dream of how this series should culminate, should not be sad. The prequel, sequel and addition spin-off are coming soon.

Starz announced on Sunday that they picked up four new series based off various characters from the original show: Power Book II: Ghost starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man, Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel looking back at the early years of villain Kanan Stark (50 Cent) in the 1990s, Book IV: Influence gives us a new look at Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) ruthless pursuit of political power; and Book V: Force about Ghost’s homeboy Tommy Egan, as he starts his new life in California.

According to USA Today, Power Book II: Ghost will pick up 48 hours after the ending of Power and will feature from the original series the following faves: Tariq, Tasha and law-enforcement antagonist Cooper Saxe.