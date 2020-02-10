While people were scrolling through their social media pages over the weekend, millions caught a glimpse of what could’ve been a fatal fall for a Dallas stripper after she slipped off of the pole and fell almost 20 feet down to the dancing stage.

The dancer at the XTC Gentlemen’s Club tried to play off the death defying fall by twerking on her knees, but too many in attendance already witnessed what they already assumed was a serious accident.

In a recently released video, the dancer expressed her gratitude to everyone who inquired about her condition following the fall. The young woman, who has yet to be positively identified, only suffered a broken jaw, a few stitches and a sprained ankle.