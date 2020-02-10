Singer/songwriter John Legend has collaborated with Facebook for a new animated series about true love stories from around the world just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The first of the eight episode series premiered yesterday on John Legend’s Facebook Page with new episodes dropping daily through the 14th.

Dear John: Legendary Love Letters is an animated series where John Legend celebrates Valentine’s Day with real stories, sent in from fans around the globe via Facebook. Each episode features love letters, true tales of romance, friendship and compassion, blind dates and long distance relationships, each episode exploring all the beautiful ways we love one another.

John Legend said, “Love is universal, love is ever evolving, but it’s also a constant. It’s the thread that weaves through the world and connects us all. To celebrate this Valentine’s day, we reached out asked for stories of love and family and friendship, and we got letters from all around the globe. Telling tales full of heart, and hope and inspiration and hilarity, and we wanted to spread all that love to you. Thank you for your stories, thank you for sharing with us, I’m going to read a few to the world.”

Check out the trailer HERE.